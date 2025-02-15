Gold Stocks To Research – February 15th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, and Freeport-McMoRan are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the exploration, mining, or production of gold. These investments provide exposure to the price of gold and can offer investors opportunities for potential returns and diversification in their portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,248,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,924,428. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,769,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,089,333. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.37. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,554,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,045,562. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

