Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Shares Down 20% – Here’s Why

Shares of Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) dropped 20% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.24. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Genscript Biotech Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.41.

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in the United States of America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products; Biologics Development Services; Industrial Synthetic Biology Products; and Cell Therapy.

