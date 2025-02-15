General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research upped their price objective on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GE opened at $208.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a 1-year low of $117.43 and a 1-year high of $211.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

