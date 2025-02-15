GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Position Lowered by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. GE Vernova accounts for 4.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,643,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GEV. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Marathon Capitl raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.13.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GEV opened at $367.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.28. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The company has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.08.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.