GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.4 days. Currently, 17.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of GCM Grosvenor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 56.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 41,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 70,565 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,485,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 87,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GCMG traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.85. 394,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,491. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.83 and a beta of 0.56.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

GCM Grosvenor ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. Research analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is currently -733.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GCMG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised GCM Grosvenor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GCMG

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.