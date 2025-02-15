Gamehost (TSE:GH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.47 and traded as low as C$10.33. Gamehost shares last traded at C$10.41, with a volume of 51,900 shares.

Gamehost Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97. The company has a market cap of C$216.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gamehost had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 24.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gamehost Inc. will post 0.9795918 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamehost Dividend Announcement

About Gamehost

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.84%.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

