Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Full Metal Minerals Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -153.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Full Metal Minerals

Full Metal Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

