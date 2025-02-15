Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 124.85%. The company had revenue of $6,620 billion during the quarter.

FORD traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. 17,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,708. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

