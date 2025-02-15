Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as £224.20 ($282.19) and last traded at £224.20 ($282.19), with a volume of 1634672 shares. The stock had previously closed at £218.20 ($274.64).
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £188 ($236.63) to £203 ($255.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £201.47 ($253.58).
In other news, insider Rob Coldrake sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of £218.36 ($274.84), for a total value of £33,845.80 ($42,600.13). 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.
