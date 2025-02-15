First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.16. 335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $60.24 and a 1 year high of $71.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

