First Merchants Corp Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,059 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $987,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $1,071.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $967.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $920.57. The stock has a market cap of $475.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 price objective (up from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,040.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

