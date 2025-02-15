Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Announces $0.19 Dividend

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 15th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1925 per share on Thursday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.
Finning International Price Performance
FINGF stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. Finning International has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42.
About Finning International
