Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.41 and traded as high as $51.77. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $51.70, with a volume of 36,358,510 shares traded.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

