Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Up 17.8% – Still a Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares were up 17.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 113.60 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.35). Approximately 166,979,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,923% from the average daily volume of 8,252,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.80 ($1.14).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of £712.86 million, a PE ratio of -12.90, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.32.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
