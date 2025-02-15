FDCTech, Inc. Engages Lucosky Brookman LLP to Explore Uplisting to Senior National Securities Exchange

FDCTech, Inc., a fintech-driven company specializing in acquiring and integrating small-to-mid-size legacy financial services firms, announced in a recent 8-K filing on February 12, 2025, its intention to explore an uplisting to a senior national securities exchange. The Company disclosed that it has engaged Lucosky Brookman LLP to assist in this process, with a focus on potential listings on exchanges such as the Nasdaq Capital Market or the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Get alerts:

The move towards uplisting is seen as a strategic decision aimed at enhancing liquidity, expanding the investor base, and providing greater access to capital markets for FDCTech. By working towards stringent regulatory and financial requirements necessary for listing on a senior exchange, the Company aims to enhance shareholder value and increase market visibility.

However, it is important to note that there is no guarantee that FDCTech will meet the listing requirements for a senior exchange or that the uplisting application will be approved. Presently, the Company does not fulfill the requisite financial and regulatory criteria, and there is uncertainty regarding meeting these standards in the future.

For further details on this development and the Company’s management plan, interested parties are encouraged to review the SEC filings or visit FDCTech’s website.

FDCTech, Inc. is a regulatory-grade financial technology infrastructure developer catering to the future financial markets. The company’s client base includes regulated and OTC brokerages, prop and algo trading firms across various asset classes, utilizing proprietary trading technology and liquidity solutions.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on current information, subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as economic conditions, market fluctuations, and other external variables could result in actual events differing from anticipated outcomes. The Company holds no obligation to update forward-looking statements provided in this release.

For more information, including media inquiries, FDCTech, Inc. can be reached via email at [email protected], on the website www.fdctech.com, or by phone at +1 877-445-6047. The company’s headquarters are located at 200 Spectrum Center Drive, Suite 300, Irvine, CA, 92618.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read FDCTech’s 8K filing here.

About FDCTech

(Get Free Report)

FDCTech, Inc operates as a technology provider and software developer in the cryptocurrency or digital asset space. It operates Condor Pro Multi-Asset Trading Platform, a commercial trading platform primarily for day traders and retail investors. The company’s Condor Pro Multi-Asset Trading Platform includes risk management, pricing engine, and connectivity to liquidity providers or market makers.

Featured Articles