Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 27000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Fancamp Exploration Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Fancamp Exploration alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fancamp Exploration news, Director Leonard Francis Macdonald purchased 631,000 shares of Fancamp Exploration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$41,015.00. 31.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fancamp Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fancamp Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.