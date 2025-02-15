Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the January 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of EVVTY opened at $78.66 on Friday. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $71.91 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.37.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

