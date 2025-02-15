Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the January 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of EVVTY opened at $78.66 on Friday. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $71.91 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.37.
Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evolution AB (publ)
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.