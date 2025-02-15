Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Evogene Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Evogene stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,162. Evogene has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 314.43% and a negative return on equity of 109.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.40% of Evogene at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evogene in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EVGN

Evogene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.