Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Evogene Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of Evogene stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,162. Evogene has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.29.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 314.43% and a negative return on equity of 109.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evogene in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on EVGN
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evogene
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.