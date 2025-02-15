Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Up 10.1% – Here’s Why

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $33.21. 434,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 644,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens upgraded Establishment Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Establishment Labs Trading Up 7.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 9,643.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,148 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 89.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 41,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,898,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Establishment Labs by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 489,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

