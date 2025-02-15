Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Up 10.1% – Here’s Why

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTAGet Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $33.21. 434,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 644,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens upgraded Establishment Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Establishment Labs Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 9,643.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,148 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 89.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 41,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,898,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Establishment Labs by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 489,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs



Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

See Also

