Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Update

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ESP traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002. The firm has a market cap of $71.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.13. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $33.00.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.
Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.
Get Our Latest Report on Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile
Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, converters, transformers, filters, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and antennas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Espey Mfg. & Electronics
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.