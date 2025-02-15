Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Update

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ESP traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002. The firm has a market cap of $71.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.13. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 36.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, converters, transformers, filters, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and antennas.

