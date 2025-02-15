Entropy Technologies LP Takes $114,000 Position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 48.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

PGY opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 6.09. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 21,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $212,410.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,669.13. This represents a 28.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tami Rosen sold 35,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $530,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,715. This represents a 48.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,692 shares of company stock worth $1,205,379 over the last three months. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PGY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Featured Stories

