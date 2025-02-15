Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.
Enbridge Price Performance
Shares of ENB traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.13. 5,862,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,409. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94.
Enbridge Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 121.76%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
