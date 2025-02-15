Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of ENB traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.13. 5,862,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,409. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 121.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TD Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

