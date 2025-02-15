Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 36,200 Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.34% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FFLG. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,306,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,185,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000.

Get Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

FFLG opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $353.63 million, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (FFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap growth stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FFLG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.