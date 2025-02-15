Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys 17,508 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. HTLF Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average of $73.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.