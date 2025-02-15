Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $123.30 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

