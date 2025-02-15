EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in EMCOR Group stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Shares of EME traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $425.80. 303,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.03. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.24 and a 52-week high of $545.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 494.7% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

