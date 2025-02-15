Ellen H. Masterson Buys 1,755 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) Director Ellen H. Masterson purchased 1,755 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,491.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,479. The trade was a 11.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average is $83.59. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $68.79 and a one year high of $110.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 493.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

