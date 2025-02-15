Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Releases Earnings Results

Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Elite Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 8.98%.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %
OTCMKTS ELTP opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.75.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
