Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Releases Earnings Results

Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Elite Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 8.98%.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS ELTP opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.

