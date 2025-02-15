Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Electrovaya updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Electrovaya Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ELVA opened at $2.50 on Friday. Electrovaya has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $4.50 price objective on Electrovaya and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electrovaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

Featured Stories

