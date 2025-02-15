Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,178 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 198,600 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,676 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,304 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.24.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $832,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,819.05. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,021.20. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,635. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

