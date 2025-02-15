eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,997 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 72,575 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3,496.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,816 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 33.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $260,082.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,778.80. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

