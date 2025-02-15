Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Up 77.7% in January

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,000 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the January 15th total of 216,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 106.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 88,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,130. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Stories

