Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Shares Down 15.2% – What’s Next?

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 15.2% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,007,783 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 477,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$13.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.

