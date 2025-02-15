Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.54 and traded as high as $12.00. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 75,267 shares trading hands.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 7.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 38.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

