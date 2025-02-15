DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01, Zacks reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.42%. DTE Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.090-7.230 EPS.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE DTE opened at $129.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.09 and its 200-day moving average is $122.97.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

About DTE Energy

Get Free Report

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

