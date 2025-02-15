DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01, Zacks reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.42%. DTE Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.090-7.230 EPS.
DTE Energy Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE DTE opened at $129.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.09 and its 200-day moving average is $122.97.
DTE Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.08%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DTE Energy
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/10 – 02/14
Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.