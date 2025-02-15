Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,607,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 681,555 shares.The stock last traded at $26.18 and had previously closed at $26.01.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 408,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 735,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 454,286 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

