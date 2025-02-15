Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Holdings Increased by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,729 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $88,000.

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $38.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

