Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.46 EPS

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46, Zacks reports. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.100 EPS.
Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $164.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,795,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.
Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust
In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
