Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.46 EPS

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46, Zacks reports. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.100 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $164.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,795,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

View Our Latest Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.