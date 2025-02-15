DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

DeDora Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 208 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 250 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.02, for a total value of $541,951.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,223.20. This trade represents a 61.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 58,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total value of $19,112,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $172,528. The trade was a 99.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,798 shares of company stock worth $114,707,944. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 8.0 %

COIN stock opened at $274.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.16. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $358.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.