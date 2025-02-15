DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.61. DarioHealth shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 376,502 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in DarioHealth by 81.4% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 141,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 41,107 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its stake in DarioHealth by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,410,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 34,990 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

