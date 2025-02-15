Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Trading Down 8.4% – What’s Next?

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 3,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 37,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
DNMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Danimer Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Danimer Scientific from $40.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 81,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 86,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
