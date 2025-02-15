Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Trading Down 8.4% – What’s Next?

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 3,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 37,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Danimer Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Danimer Scientific from $40.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Danimer Scientific Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

The stock has a market cap of $3.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 81,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 86,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

