D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Lessened by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for 2.5% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of D.R. Horton worth $22,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,706,000 after acquiring an additional 212,112 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,220,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.0 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.44. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.84 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

