Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Trading 1.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.47. Approximately 407,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 264,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $200.38 million, a PE ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 0.46.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

