Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Trading 0.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Cullman Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Cullman Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Cullman Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

