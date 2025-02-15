Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRTGet Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $10.58. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 30,924 shares traded.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRTFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

