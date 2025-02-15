Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $10.58. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 30,924 shares traded.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.