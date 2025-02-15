Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Credo Technology Group stock on January 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 0.3 %

CRDO stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,927,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,025. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -471.33 and a beta of 2.09. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $86.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average is $48.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRDO. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Credo Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $6,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,212,000. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 12,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $606,193.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 656,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,824,986.88. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,305,679 shares of company stock valued at $89,862,242. 16.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 917.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 695.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

