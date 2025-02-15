Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $285,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 88,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 95,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 65,137 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.2 %

AZN stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 13.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Profile



AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

