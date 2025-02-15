Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Short Interest Up 85.4% in January

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,600 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the January 15th total of 182,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,386.0 days.
Country Garden Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CTRGF remained flat at C$0.63 during midday trading on Friday. Country Garden Services has a 12 month low of C$0.54 and a 12 month high of C$0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.63.
Country Garden Services Company Profile
