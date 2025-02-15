Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Short Interest Up 85.4% in January

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,600 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the January 15th total of 182,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,386.0 days.

Country Garden Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRGF remained flat at C$0.63 during midday trading on Friday. Country Garden Services has a 12 month low of C$0.54 and a 12 month high of C$0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.63.

Country Garden Services Company Profile

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services to property owners, residents, and property developers in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Property management and Related Services Other than Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; City Services Business; and Commercial Operational Services Business.

