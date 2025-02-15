Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.87 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 39.60 ($0.50). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.50), with a volume of 622,975 shares traded.

Conygar Investment Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 11.14.

Conygar Investment (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX (56.46) (($0.71)) earnings per share for the quarter. Conygar Investment had a negative net margin of 632.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%.

In other Conygar Investment news, insider Robert T. E. Ware bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £30,550 ($38,451.86). Also, insider Nigel J. Hamway bought 120,000 shares of Conygar Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £50,400 ($63,436.12). 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

