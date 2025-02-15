Constant Guidance Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Constant Guidance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,257,000. Chevron accounts for about 3.8% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 16.7% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

CVX stock opened at $155.32 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 67.08%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

